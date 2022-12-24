Looking For Yummy Cake Recipe For Christmas? Make Rich Plum Cake
New Delhi: Christmas eve is finally here! Cooking and baking occupy a major chunk of the festivities. Plum Cake is the most popular variant during the Christmas season. So this Christmas, do try this Plum Cake recipe
Ingredients of Rich Plum Cake
- 100 gm sugar
- 2 egg
- 2 drops vanilla essence
- 1 teaspoon dry yeast
- 120 gm flour
- 120 gm butter
- 5 gm baking powder
- 1 large baking tin
- For The Main Dish
- 80 gm raisins
- 30 gm walnuts
- 40 gm chopped dried figs
- 150 ml red wine
- 100 ml beer
- 30 gm chopped cashews
- 120 gm tutti-frutti
- 40 gm chopped black dates
- 100 ml black rum
For Toppings
- 1 egg whites
- 150 gm icing sugar
Step 1 Chop and soak the nuts
Cut the figs, dates and cashew nuts into small pieces, and soak them along with the raisins and tutti-fruity in the rum, red wine and beer (this is normally done 20-25 days in advance so that the dry fruits absorbs all the spirits). Also, soak dry yeast in water for 2-3 hours before the preparation of the cake.
Step 2 Prepare the batter
Mix the butter and sugar along and beat the vanilla essence in it. Add in the eggs gradually to the vanilla essence mixture and mixing all the while. Then fold in the flour sifted with baking powder and mix in all the soaked ingredients.
Step 3 Prepare a baking tin
Grease a 1 kg baking tin with butter and sprinkle a little flour on the surface. Then place a sheet of paraffin paper on the bottom, and pour the cake batter into the tin. Bake the cake at 160 degree Celsius for about 20-25 minutes. Take out the cake from the mould and leave aside to cool it down.
Step 4 Prepare the icing
For the royal icing, make sure the egg whites are at room temperature before beginning. In a clean and dry bowl, place the egg whites, powdered sugar, and yeast. Using a hand whisk, beat all together on low speed until combined. Then stop the whisk and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Now, beat the mixture on medium speed until it turns very thick, shiny, stiff and white. The whole process should take not more than 7-10 minutes.
Step 5 Pour the icing
Check the texture to ensure that it is suitable for your needs. If you require a stiffer icing, add a little more powdered sugar at this point. Pour the icing on the cake and leave it to dry.
Step 6 Your cake is ready
If you want to add any decorative pieces to your cake, do that before the icing dries. Your Rich Plum Cake is ready to be served. Do try this recipe, rate it and let us know in the comments how it turned out to be.
