Looking For Yummy Cake Recipe For Christmas? Make Rich Plum Cake

New Delhi: Christmas eve is finally here! Cooking and baking occupy a major chunk of the festivities. Plum Cake is the most popular variant during the Christmas season. So this Christmas, do try this Plum Cake recipe

Ingredients of Rich Plum Cake

100 gm sugar

2 egg

2 drops vanilla essence

1 teaspoon dry yeast

120 gm flour

120 gm butter

5 gm baking powder

1 large baking tin

For The Main Dish

80 gm raisins

30 gm walnuts

40 gm chopped dried figs

150 ml red wine

100 ml beer

30 gm chopped cashews

120 gm tutti-frutti

40 gm chopped black dates

100 ml black rum

For Toppings

1 egg whites

150 gm icing sugar

Step 1 Chop and soak the nuts

Cut the figs, dates and cashew nuts into small pieces, and soak them along with the raisins and tutti-fruity in the rum, red wine and beer (this is normally done 20-25 days in advance so that the dry fruits absorbs all the spirits). Also, soak dry yeast in water for 2-3 hours before the preparation of the cake.

Step 2 Prepare the batter

Mix the butter and sugar along and beat the vanilla essence in it. Add in the eggs gradually to the vanilla essence mixture and mixing all the while. Then fold in the flour sifted with baking powder and mix in all the soaked ingredients.

Step 3 Prepare a baking tin

Grease a 1 kg baking tin with butter and sprinkle a little flour on the surface. Then place a sheet of paraffin paper on the bottom, and pour the cake batter into the tin. Bake the cake at 160 degree Celsius for about 20-25 minutes. Take out the cake from the mould and leave aside to cool it down.

Step 4 Prepare the icing

For the royal icing, make sure the egg whites are at room temperature before beginning. In a clean and dry bowl, place the egg whites, powdered sugar, and yeast. Using a hand whisk, beat all together on low speed until combined. Then stop the whisk and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Now, beat the mixture on medium speed until it turns very thick, shiny, stiff and white. The whole process should take not more than 7-10 minutes.

Step 5 Pour the icing

Check the texture to ensure that it is suitable for your needs. If you require a stiffer icing, add a little more powdered sugar at this point. Pour the icing on the cake and leave it to dry.

Step 6 Your cake is ready

If you want to add any decorative pieces to your cake, do that before the icing dries. Your Rich Plum Cake is ready to be served. Do try this recipe, rate it and let us know in the comments how it turned out to be.