Looking For Love Or Something Like That? Try These Indian Dating Apps

New Delhi: In the world of modern technology everything is just a tap away whether it be food or love. The online dating trend in India is growing by the day and more and more top dating apps from the world have come to India. Are you looking for an Indian partner in your home country, or anywhere around the world? You don’t need to waste your time or money trying dozens of dating apps. We’ve curated a list of the best dating apps for Indians.

Happn

Happn connects you with people who are physically close to you. It’s an interesting idea that can help people meet someone in a more natural way. When you first open the app, you’re presented with a grid view of your most recent experiences. You can go back in time by scrolling down. When you tap on a profile, you’ll see all of the typical interactions that come with a modern dating app. You can tell if you like anyone, just like on Tinder, to see if there is a mutual interest and start chatting for free. Unlike Tinder, you can use credits to talk with someone, even if there is no match.

The app seems to be aimed at people who don’t want to use online dating but also don’t want to approach strangers in person. If you have a crush on someone in your neighborhood or someone with whom you recently crossed paths, this is a must-try.

Bumble

Bumble is like Tinder for women, except with a timer. Women must message first on Bumble, and if the guy does not respond within 24 hours, the possible match is lost. The timer is intended to promote communication, and some people genuinely appreciate it.

Women are the ones who start contact on Bumble. Of course, which gender makes the first move is less of an issue for LGBTQ+ women, but it could be a breath of fresh air for ladies looking for dudes.

Hinge

Hinge employs the same swiping scheme that Tinder popularised, but it promotes better dates with a robust profile and matching algorithm. It’s all about finding long-term relationships, not just one-night stands. It’s the online dating app that’s “made to be deleted,” according to the website.

You have the choice of showing a wealth of valuable details that may be deal-breakers, such as your political beliefs, sexuality, frequency of alcohol intake, and even your desire to have children in the future. Hinge’s prompts often aid in the development of more engaging profiles.

Tinder

It’s essentially the first stop for those who are new to the dating scene. You should better be swiping where everyone else is swiping if you want to play the odds when it comes to online dating. Tinder is probably familiar to anyone who has spent some time online. According to the Kochava Collective, the app has the most users of any dating app currently available and is the most popular dating app.

On the plus side, the profiles are short, allowing you to make fast decisions. Short profiles have the disadvantage of making it difficult to determine what people are looking for. You can even boost your profile for more visibility. Paid versions like Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold can also get you many perks!