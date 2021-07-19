Nepal’s New PM Looks Forward To Working With PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone on Monday with H.E. Sher Bahadur Deuba, to convey congratulations and best wishes for his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal and for winning the confidence vote in Parliament.

Recalling the unique and millenia-old people-to-people linkages that underpin the special friendship between India and Nepal, the leaders agreed to work together to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas.

They discussed, in particular, ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the context of the ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deuba thanked Prime Minister Modi for the congratulatory note. New Nepalese Prime Minister said he looks forward to working with his Indian counterpart to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and people.