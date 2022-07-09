Look Book | Balenciaga show at the Paris Couture Fashion Week- A Star-Studded Event

Paris: Balenciaga’s show at the Paris Couture Fashion Week turned out to be a star-studded affair as several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Nicole Kidman walked down the runway along with well-known supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid.

The front row was occupied by several celebrities such as Kris Jenner, North West, Keith Urban, and Michelle Yeoh.

Kim donned a floor-length black gown with a thigh-high slit and a sweetheart neckline. It was teamed up with matching gloves and heeled boots.

Nicole walked in a tinfoil silver, one-shoulder dress with a long train. Just like Kim, she also wore the brand’s signature black gloves and a pair of black stilettos.

British singer Dua Lipa impressed everyone in a one-shoulder mini lime yellow dress with a long train attached to the dress from one side of the waist. The ensemble was completed with black gloves, stockings, and heels.

Christine Quinn brought lots of glitter and glamour to the runway as she wore a sparkling silver mini dress with a halter neck and a floor-grazing train.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell stole the show in a voluminous black ballgown which featured a tall structured collar and a satin finish. She wore a pair of statement Balenciaga black velvet gloves to complete the look.

Bella Hadid wowed everyone in a structured strapless green gown with a voluminous skirt bottom. The look was completed with black gloves, stockings and stilettos.

Other looks:

Ajok closing the 51st Couture Collection, by Demna. Experience the show on https://t.co/djVWw6Vpg6 pic.twitter.com/f8q0Usu94P — Balenciaga (@BALENCIAGA) July 7, 2022