Look At Bigg Boss Winners Over The Years

New Delhi: Ahead of the Bigg Boss 16 finale, here is a look at who all became the winners of the past seasons.

Rahul Roy – Bigg Boss 1 winner

Ashutosh Kaushik – Bigg Boss 2 winner

Vindu Dara Singh – Bigg Boss 3 winner

Shweta Tiwari – Bigg Boss 4 winner

Juhi Parmar – Bigg Boss 5 winner

Urvashi Dholakia – Bigg Boss 6 winner

Gauahar Khan – Bigg Boss 7 winner

Gautam Gulati – Bigg Boss 8 winner





Prince Narula – Bigg Boss 9 winner

Manveer Gurjar – Bigg Boss 10 winner

Shilpa Shinde – Bigg Boss 11 winner

Dipika Kakar – Bigg Boss 12 winner

Sidharth Shukla – Bigg Boss 13 winner

Rubina Dilaik – Bigg Boss 14 winner

Tejasswi Prakash- Bigg Boss 15 winner