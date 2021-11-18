Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse Tomorrow; All You Need To Know

New Delhi: India will witness the longest partial lunar eclipse on Friday. It will be will be the second and the last lunar eclipse for this year.

The duration of the eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, making it the longest in 580 years. The last time an eclipse this long happened was on 18 February 1440.

Partial lunar eclipse happens when the earth moves between the sun and the moon but the three celestial bodies are not perfectly aligned. Hence the earth only shadows a part of the moon, and not the whole body.

According to mythology, lunar eclipse takes place when the paap grah (Rahu or Ketu) binds the moon and restricts its light.

Date and time:

The Anshika Chandra Grahan or Partial lunar eclipse will start at 12:48 PM and will end at 4:17 PM. According to astrology, this lunar eclipse will take place on the zodiac sign of Taurus. It is advised to the people, belonging to the respective zodiac sign, to pay special attention to their finance and health conditions.

It will be visible in India at 2.34 pm as 97 per cent of the moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow. The rare phenomenon will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Some parts of the US, Northern Europe, East Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Ocean region will be able to experience the event.