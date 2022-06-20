Lone Tigress In Satkosia Remains Untraceable For Nearly Seven Months

Angul: As the lone tigress in Satkosia Tiger Reserve remains untraceable for nearly seven months, the forest officials have expressed their concern over her safety.

According to Odisha Principal Chief Conservator Of Forests (PCCF), there has been no sighting of the tigress, aged about 15 years, since November last year.

“Earlier in January this year, the Forest officials had ruled out the death of the tigress. Her pugmarks were last spotted in Tikarpada. A search has been launched in the nearby jungles to trace her,” PCCF said.

Notably, the tiger translocation project planned to revive their population in Satkosia was closed down in March 2021 after tigress Sundari had to be taken back to Kanha tiger reserve.

There has been no major development regarding the revival of the big cat population in the tiger reserve since then.