Lok Seva Bhawan Garden To Remain Open for Public On All Holidays Including Sundays This Jan

Bhubaneswar: The Garden of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar will remain open for the public on all holidays including Sundays this January.

The general public can visit the Lok Seva Bhawan garden for two hours from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm on these days, read an official press release.