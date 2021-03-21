Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To AIIMS

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is reportedly under observation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on March 19, the hospital said in a statement on Sunday.

“He was admitted to AIIMS COVID Centre for observation on March 20. He is stable and his parametres are normal,” read a press release by AIIMS.

Om Birla inaugurated the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) health camp in Parliament House.

The Lok Sabha speaker actively attended the second part of the ongoing Budget session in the Parliament which began on March 8.

The two Houses of Parliament functioned regularly as the opposition parties agreed to participate in proceedings at a meeting chaired by Birla, after the opening week of the budget session was washed out amid protests over rising fuel prices.