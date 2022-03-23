Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

New Delhi: Following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till noon on Wednesday.

This was the second consecutive day when the Upper House faced similar protest leading to adjournment.

Meanwhile, the Congress MPs are protesting at the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the increase in the prices of LPG cylinder gas and petrol and diesel.

The Upper House was adjourned twice on Tuesday too in the first half of the day over rising prices of fuel across the country.

In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise. It was in November when the country saw the last fuel price surge.