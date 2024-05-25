Lok Sabha Polls Phase 6 Today

New Delhi: Voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is being held in 58 constituencies across six states and two union territories, including all the seven seats in Delhi, on Saturday, May 25. The voting under phase 6 of the Lok Sabha polls will also be held in the Jangal Mahal region in West Bengal. The polling began at 7am and will conclude at 6pm.

Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections 2024.

Simultaneously, polling will be held for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha.

In addition to the seven seats in Delhi, polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Some of the key constituencies or seats in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Allahabad, Domariyaganj, Azamgarh and Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Rohtak in Haryana, Tamluk, Kanthi, Medinipur and Bishnupur in West Bengal, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali and Siwan in Bihar, Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, New Delhi and South Delhi in Delhi, Sambalpur, Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Ranchi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Anantnag–Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.