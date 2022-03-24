Lok Sabha Passes Demands For Grants And Appropriation Bill 2022

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Demands for Grants and Appropriation Bill 2022. This completes two-thirds of the budgetary exercise by the Lok Sabha.

The Appropriation Bill authorising payment and appropriation of Rs 122.43 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for 2022-23 was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The bill was later approved by voice vote after rejecting several cut motions moved by opposition members.