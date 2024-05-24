Lok Sabha Election 2024: 58 Constituencies Across 6 States, 2 UTs Gear Up For Phase 6 Tomorrow

New Delhi: In the upcoming phase, 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning 8 states and union territories are set to hold elections.

The states and UTs included in the sixth phase are Bihar (8), Haryana (10), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), NCT of Delhi (7), Odisha (6), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (8).

Scheduled for May 25, the sixth phase of the 18th general Lok Sabha elections will see voting commence at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm.