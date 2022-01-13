Lohri Special: Try This Drool-Worthy Gajak Recipe Today
New Delhi: Gajak is a traditional dish made with jaggery and sesame seeds and prevents the body from cold. This delicious treat will make you enjoy both the ingredients in one dish. Gajak is a specialty of many places in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab such as Meerut, Muraina, Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Follow this quick recipe for a simple Gajak to be made at home.
Ingredients of Gajak
4 Servings
- 1/2 cup roasted sesame seeds
- 250 gm sugar
- 2 tablespoon water
- 1/4 cup halved cashews
- 2 tablespoon ghee
Instruction
- To make this easy Makar Sankranti recipe, grease a rectangular tray with ghee and keep aside. In a large heavy-bottomed kadhai, dry roast sesame seeds on low heat till they turn brown. Keep aside.
- Now combine sugar, ghee with two tablespoons of water, and cook on medium heat till it turns thick and syrupy. Take off from the heat and fold in the roasted sesame seeds and cashews. Mix well and then transfer to the ghee coated tray and level it with a large flat spatula.
- While still hot/warm, make cuts on it. Once it has cooled down, you can separate the pieces. Serve or store them in an air-tight container once properly cooled.