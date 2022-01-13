Lohri Special: Try This Drool-Worthy Gajak Recipe Today 

New Delhi: Gajak is a traditional dish made with jaggery and sesame seeds and prevents the body from cold. This delicious treat will make you enjoy both the ingredients in one dish. Gajak is a specialty of many places in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab such as Meerut, Muraina, Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Follow this quick recipe for a simple Gajak to be made at home.

Ingredients of Gajak

4 Servings

1/2 cup roasted sesame seeds

250 gm sugar

2 tablespoon water

1/4 cup halved cashews

2 tablespoon ghee

Instruction