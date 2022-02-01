Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Logitech launched its latest Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards. The keyboards feature tactile mechanical switches made from PBT plastic and are said to be extremely durable. The Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE keyboards feature white LED lighting and a black brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case. Logitech mechanical gaming keyboards offer six-key anti-ghosting performance.

Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE price, availability

The Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE mechanical gaming keyboards are priced at $79.99 (around Rs 6,000) and $69.99 (around Rs 5,200), respectively. Both Logitech gaming keyboards will be available for purchase from February through the official website and global outlets. Both come with a 2-year limited hardware warranty.

Specifications and Features of Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE

The Logitech G413 mechanical gaming keyboards, unlike other Logitech gaming keyboards, feature a relatively subtle design with white LED lighting and a black brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top casing. The top right corner houses the Logitech “G” logo as the sole branding on both keyboards. Both keyboards offer gaming-grade mechanical switches constructed of PBT (polybutylene terephthalate) plastic.

As mentioned earlier, Logitech G413 SE features a full-size keyboard layout. On the other hand, Logitech G413 TKL SE sports a keyless (TKL) design and omits the number pad for a more compact footprint. According to Logitech spokesperson Derek Perez, the new Logitech mechanical gaming keyboards feature Longhua switches, which means they will be compatible with replacement keys in case users want to customize the keyboard in the future. . The keys are said to be tactile, similar to Cherry MX style switches.

Logitech G413 SE measures 435 x 127 x 36.3 mm and weighs 780 grams. Logitech G413 TKL SE, meanwhile, measures 355x127x36.3 mm and weighs 650 grams. Note that the two keyboards are connected via a USB 2.0 port and that the cable measures 1.8 meters.