Logitech G333 Wired Gaming Earphones Launched, Check details

New Delhi: Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones are packed with two separate drivers in each ear housing to deliver a “powerful audio experience with a rich soundscape”. They are equipped with an in-line mic with integrated audio controls and are claimed to be compatible with PC, mobile, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, among other platforms. The company is also providing a pouch and a USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle so that the earphones can be used with smartphones that do not come with a headphone port.

Logitech G333 price, availability

In the US, the Logitech G333 can be purchased at a price of $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,600) from Logitech’s online store. The wired gaming earphones are listed in India priced at Rs. 4,995, but are not available for purchase as of now. The earphones have been launched in Black, Purple, and White colour options.

Logitech G333 specifications

Logitech G333 earphones are equipped with dual dynamic drivers (5.8mm and 9.2mm) in each ear housing. One driver is to provide bass, and the other one is for mids and highs. The company claims this helps provide an improved soundscape, “revealing every detail of game environments and clearly separating voice chat”. As far as design is concerned, the earphones feature sturdy aluminium housing and tangle-free flat cables for durability. The earphones have a 3.5mm AUX connector and come with a USB Type-C adapter for those devices without a conventional headphone jack. There is an in-line remote that features a high-quality Electrets Condenser Microphone (ECM) and integrated audio controls. The earphones include three sizes of soft silicone ear tips, as well as a soft carrying pouch.