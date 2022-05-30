Lockie Ferguson Breaks Umran Malik’s Mark, Bowls Fastest Ball Of IPL 2022

Ahmedabad: Lockie Ferguson, the express paceman from New Zealand, ensured that he would remember IPL 2022 for one reason or the other as he bowled the fastest delivery of the season in the final against Rajasthan Royals.

The Gujarat Titans paceman steamed in and bowled the last delivery of the fifth over at a pace of 157.3 kmph, which broke the mark earlier set by SunRisers Hyderabad paceman Umran Malik.

Ferguson’s delivery was a fine yorker, bowled at scorching pace at Rajasthan’s main man Jos Buttler.

Umran’s delivery, which was earlier the fastest this season, was clocked at 157 kmph.