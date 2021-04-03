“Lockdown cannot be ruled out”: Uddhav Thackeray on Maharashtra Covid surge

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stated that the possibility of a lockdown in Maharashtra can’t be ruled out if the surge in coronavirus cases continues.

“I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent. We are in a Catch 22 situation – should we look at economy or health?” the Chief Minister said in a televised address.

“If this condition continues, I have told you already that in 15 days we will exhaust our infrastructure. So today I am giving a warning of a lockdown. Not announcing a lockdown yet. But if I don’t find a solution in two days after speaking to more people, then I have no option,” he said.

Maharashtra, which has been worst-hit from COVID-19 so far, reported as many as 47,827 new cases on Friday – its highest since the pandemic spread to India in March 2020 – and 202 deaths.

Several districts have announced special restrictions like night curfew.