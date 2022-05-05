Lock Upp: Warden Tejasswi Prakash to join jailor Karan Kundrra

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is set to enter Lock Upp as host Kangana Ranaut‘s Warden. Tejasswi will enter the reality show as ‘Queen’s Warden’ with a special power ‘Queen Card’. She will join real life beau Karan Kundrra, who’s the jailor on the show.

The makers released a teaser ahead of Tejasswi’s appearance on Lock Upp. The actor, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6, will, in fact, be in her character.

