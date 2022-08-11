Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora’s alleged MMS video leaked online

Mumbai: Social media sensation Anjali Arora who rose to fame with her stint in reality show ‘Lock Upp’ also grabbed attention after her Instagram reel on ‘Kaccha Badam’ went viral.

Recently, Anjali grabbed headlines after an alleged video of her got leaked on social media platforms. Reportedly, a video features Anjali in objectionable position.

In a video posted by the Daily Trending News on their YouTube channel, when Anjali was quizzed about it, she replied, “We can skip this question I think.” She further urged the media personnel to focus on Kacha Badam as it is her first project and mentioned that she is very excited about it.

Meanwhile, the video has ignited a controversy on social media. Many internet users believe it is not Anjali Arora but someone else who resembles her. While others think otherwise. However, there is no such proof of whether it is her in the video or not.