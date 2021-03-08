Locals torch truck in Jeypore after two bikers killed in road mishap

Bhubaneswar: A mob of irate locals set a truck ablaze after it dashed into a motorcycle killing two persons near the Women’s College in Jeypore Town of Koraput district on Monday.

According to sources, the truck rammed the two motorcyclists this evening right in front of the Vigilance office in Jeypore.

Soon after the incident, a huge crowd gathered at the spot and caught hold of the driver. Fumed over the tragic death of two persons, the mob thrashed the truck driver black and blue leaving him unconscious.

If sources are to be believed, all this occurred in the presence of police, but no one intervened.

Reportedly, vehicular movement on the route has been disrupted as locals have staged a road blockade demanding action against the accused driver and compensation to the families of the deceased persons.