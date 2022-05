Locals Tie Mobile Phone Thief In Front Of Truck, Video Goes Viral

Paradip: A man, accused of stealing a mobile phone, was tied in front of a moving truck has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred at Bhutamundai bridge under Paradeep Lock police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to reports, the accused was caught when he tried to flee after stealing a mobile phone from the truck. He is also a driver by profession, added the narrator.