Locals Thrash Youth For ‘Loot Attempt’ At Gunpoint In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth hailing from the Capital city’s Shree Vihar Chhak under Chandrasekharpur police limits attempted to loot a grocery shop at gunpoint on Wednesday.

The youth had come riding a bike and was wearing a helmet and attacked the grocery shop owner at gunpoint. The shopkeeper was also injured in the scuffle following the youth’s attempt to loot cash.

Following this, locals overpowered a youth before he was handed over to the Chandrasekharpur police.

Chandrasekharpur police have launched an investigation into the matter. Police have seized an Identity Card of a finance company, a knife, and a gun from the possession of the youth.