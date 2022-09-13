Locals Thrash Cops Inside Police Station In Gajapati

Gajapati: Locals from six panchayats of Gajapati district allegedly thrashed the cops inside Adaba Police Station of Mohana area in the district in protest of the detention of a man who had been arrested over charges of ganja smuggling.

According to reports, the cops arrested a person from Jharanpur village during a sudden raid last night.

Meanwhile, the villagers alleged that police have registered a fake case. Following this, people from six panchayats gheraoed the police station and demanded to release the man.

Later, the matter turned ugly after some of the protestors barged into the police station premises and attacked several cops after ransacking the police station.

Following this, additional police forces are being deployed to control the situation.

More details are awaited.