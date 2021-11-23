Locals Stage Road Blockade As Two Die In Mishap

Jharsuguda: Locals staged a road blockade at Dudugaon Chakk in Jharsuguda district by keeping dead bodies following a road mishap that claimed two lives late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Tikeswar Munda and Dasharath Munda of Bedajharana village in the district.

According to reports, the trio was heading towards their home on their motorcycle when they hit the truck parked at Duduga Chakk. Consequently, two of them were killed on the spot while another sustained critical injuries.

Irked over the incident, villagers staged a road blockade demanding, compensation for the family members of the deceased, speed limits of heavy vehicles, parking border, and construction of roads.

Vehicular movements on the national highway (NH-49) were disrupted for a while due to the protest.

On getting information, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the locals. Further investigation is underway in this connection.