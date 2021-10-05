Locals Stage Rail Roko Over Youth’s Death In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: The locals have staged a Rail Roko near Patasahi level crossing under K Balangaa police limits in Sundergarh district over the death of a youth today morning.

Reportedly, the youth was reportedly run over by a train this morning while crossing the rail tracks. Following this, irate locals staged rail roko due to which the movement of the train was affected.

Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed at the spot to maintain the law and order situations.