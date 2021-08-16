Locals Rescue Injured Honey Badger From Balasore’s Village

Balasore: An injured honey badger was rescued from Godikhola village under Nilagiiri police station limits in Balasore district on Monday.

As per reports, some locals spotted the injured honey badger lying in their backyard. Later they rescued the animal.

Reportedly, it is being claimed that few miscreants hurt the animal suspecting it to be responsible for attacks that had injured several persons recently

The honey badger, also known as the ratel, is a mammal widely distributed in Africa, Southwest Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. Because of its wide range and occurrence in a variety of habitats, it is listed as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List.