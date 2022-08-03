Locals Observe 12-Hr Bandh In Nuapada’s Khariar

Nuapada: A dawn-to-dusk bandh observed by the locals under the banner of Sachetana Nagarika Manch in Khariar of Nuapada district demanding improvement in the traffic management system in the town.

Reportedly, the bandh that started at 6 am will continue till 6 pm today. Following the protest, vehicles stayed off the roads while shops and other business establishments remained closed with the activists staging picketing at various places including Khariar Block chowk, Thana chowk, and Ambedkar chowk. Shops, markets, and educational institutions have been shut.

Due to the lack of bypass road from Khariar town to Sinapali and Boden, accidents are happening at various times due to the passing of passenger buses including goods trucks through the town.