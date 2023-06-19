Locals led by former BJP MP Rudra Pani lock TPCODL office in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Resentment is now brewing among people in different parts of Odisha over frequent power cuts.

Locals led by former BJP MP Rudra Pani locked TPCODL office in Dhenkanal district in protest against unscheduled power cuts.

The residents alleged that they were facing a lot of problems due to power cuts for long hours in the region.

The officials of the power distribution company could not be contacted over the allegations.

Taking on the Odisha government over frequent power cuts amid the heat, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently said it was happening because of “governance deficit”.