Locals Hold Protest Against Liquor Shop, Demand Relocation

Cuttack: Locals raised against a liquor shop situated in the middle of Rajabagicha’s Labour Colony, demanding the shifting of the outlet from the area.

In order to express their resentment, residents of the locality, mostly women, staged a protest in front of the liquor vend.

Reportedly, the shop was operational at quarter no D-4 in the colony for the last two months. Following this, the colony committee has also spoken to the owner of the house. However, the owner did not take any action in this regard. The agitators also claimed that the trade here is affecting the youth and children here.

On the other hand, they demanded quick action for shifting the liquor shop from the locality. “The protest will continue if their demand will not get fulfilled,” the colony committee said.