Locals fish out body of another youth swept away in Kathajodi river

Cuttack: Locals fished out the body of another youth who had gone missing along with his 3 other friends while bathing in Kathajodi river yesterday.

While 2 of the youths were safely rescued, the body of one of the youths was fished out last night.

Reportedly, the youths were swept away while they had gone to bathe in the river near Munda Muhana under Baranga police limits.