Locals Create Ruckus Suspecting Child Sacrifice As Minor Boy Goes Missing

Keonjhar: Tension prevailed at Bidyadharpur village under Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district after irate locals created a ruckus in the locality suspecting child sacrifice last night.

The minor has been identified as the son of one Bijay Murmu, of Khanibazaar area in Bidyadharpur village.

According to reports, a 7-year-old boy went missing on February 23. Following this, his family member launched a frantic search but in vain. Thereafter they recovered his shirt near a school in the locality.

Suspecting that the minor was sacrificed for the construction of a canal, irate locals created nuisances by ransacking the school. Moreover, they also set ablaze two machines of a contracting agency engaged in the construction of the canal.

On getting information, a firefighting team was pressed into service to douse the flames. Later, the local police reached the spot and pacified the villagers.

Till the last report came in, the missing boy was yet to be traced.