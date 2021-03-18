Locals Block Road Over Patient’s Death, Allege Medical Negligence

Cuttack: Tension ran high at a private nursing home over the death of a patient due to alleged medical negligence on Thursday as locals blocked Cuttack-Narasinghpur road demanding compensation.

The deceased has been identified as Nirakar Raut from Kathakhunta village under Narsinghpur police station limits.

According to available information, Nirakar was admitted to private nursing home Shushrusha in Ekdal village under Kanpur police station for piles operation. Later, he was shifted to Silver City private hospital in Cuttack as his health condition deteriorated. However, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Alleging medical negligence, irate locals and the family members staged road blockade demanding compensation for the death.

On receiving information, police along with the Narsinghpur tehsildar reached the spot and tried to pacify the family members.