Locals Ask Panikoili IIC To “Dance”; Know Why

Jajpur: Following the viral cop’s dance video incident, the concerned IIC of Panikoili Police Station was humiliated by locals while he went to take stock of the situation at an accident site here.

Reportedly, the IIC was asked to perform Naagin dance in front of them as he was seen dancing in the video.

Earlier, a video of some police officials of the same police station doing Naagin dance in uniform went viral.

Jajpur SP Rahul P.R also suspended an ASI in this regard.