Local TMC Leader Shot Dead In Bengal

Kolkata: A local leader of the Trinamool Congress, Satyan Chowdhury was shot dead by unidentified assailants in West Bengal’s Bahrampur, said party leader Biplab Kundu on Sunday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kundu said that Chowdhury was associated with the party since its inception and hoped that the police will conduct a fair probe into the matter.

“It is a sad incident. Besides being a social worker, Satyan Chowdhury has been associated with our party since its inception,” Kundu said.

“I am hopeful that the police will get to the bottom of this and a fair investigation is conducted,” said the TMC leader from Baharampur-Murshidabad.

According to an IANS report, the TMC’s Murshidabad district general secretary, Satyan was shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon when he was sitting with his close associates in front of an under-construction building at Bharatpur in Murshidabad.

Three miscreants arrived at the spot on two motorcycles and shot at Satyan from point blank range and fled the spot, reported IANS quoting witnesses as saying.

A profusely bleeding Satyan was rushed to the Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital where he soon died.