Local Self-Government Day In Odisha To Be Celebrated From This Year

Bhubaneswar: A decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr Krushnachandra Mahapatra that the State-level Local Self-Government Day will be celebrated this year.

In this connection, the meeting chaired by Minister Dr. Mahapatra, was discussed in detail and various programs were decided to be organized.

Minister Dr. Mohapatra has suggested that it should be observed in a different way instead of following the usual pattern.

On the occasion, various projects will be dedicated in all 115 ULBs of the state, various competitions will be organized and awards and certificates will be given to the contestants. The said meeting was held in the minister’s chamber in the State Assembly.

Housing and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, Special Secretary Debashis Singh, Additional Secretary Rabindrakumar Sahu, Addl Commissioner BMC Subhendu Sahu and other departmental officers were present.

After the said meeting, the Principal Secretary Padhee discussed with the Commissioners and Executive Officers of all ULBs including 5 Municipal Corporations through VC and directed them to make all arrangements according to the schedule. She also advised celebrating the Local Self Govt Day successfully by involving everyone with determination and sincerity.