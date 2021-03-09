Local Holiday Declared For These Odisha Dists For Maha Shivaratri, Ashokastami

Bhubaneswar: In compliance with the letter sent by the Odisha government’s Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the Revenue divisional commissioner, Central Division, Cuttack has declared a local holiday for one day in respect of two districts for Maha Shivratri & Ashokastami.

As per directions, all the government offices in these districts will remain closed:

1. Balasore – Day following Maha Shiva Ratri – 12.03.2021 (Friday)

2. Khurda – Ashokastami – 20.4.2021 (Tuesday)