Local Gherao Damanjodi PS Demanding CBI Probe Into Youth’s Mysterious Disappearance

Damanjodi: Expressing dissatisfaction over the sluggish investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a youth, Narendra Muduli, scores of people on Sunday gheraoed Damanjodi police station in Koraput district demanding a CBI probe into the case.

According to reports, Narendra Muduli, son of former Sarpanch Bijay Muduli, went missing on 3rd, August 2021 and the family members had lodged a complaint with Damanjodi police on 8th Aug 2021. Later, the missing youth’s paternal uncle Brajananda Nag has urged Koraput SP to ensure a fair investigation into the case. However, more than two months have passed, but police are yet to solve the case.

It may be mentioned here that Narendra father, Bijay Muduli had gone missing eight years ago and police found no evidence into his mysterious disappearance. While resentment was brewing among the villagers and the family members, they decided to take to the street to draw attention of the police officials.

At around 11 am today, scores of people today took out a rally in Damanjodi and staged a demonstration in front of the local police station shouting slogans against the police department for the slow pace of probe. They agitators also submitted a memorandum to the police demanding CBO probe into the case.

On the other hand, Damanjodi IIC stated that investigation is underway by district administration, SDPO and Damanjodi police station.