Loan Fraud: Absconding MD Of Sambandh Finserve Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar, arrested Deepak Kindo, the Managing Director of M/s Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd., from Luludiha area in Sundargarh in connection with loan fraud to the tune of over Rs 100 crore. He is reportedly forwarded to SDJM court in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the matter came to light after a complaint was lodged against him.

Based on the plaint, a case was registered and probe initiated.

Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd. represented through its MD Deepak Kindo, in a similar manner had fraudulently raised funds of more than Rs 100 crores from different investors/ lenders including Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd. (the complainant company), DCB Bank, SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), BOPA PTE Ltd. (a Singapore based Company) and DIA Vikash Capital Pvt. Ltd., etc. and misappropriated the said amount, without using it for the purpose it was availed.

Earlier, Amrita Kindo, wife of Deepak Kindo has been arrested, in connection with the case.