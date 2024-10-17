Srinagar: KonarkSuryas Odisha (KSO) narrowly missed out on the Legends League Cricket Season 3 title in a gripping final match. Despite the loss, KSO’s inspiring journey through the tournament has been one of resilience, hard work, and unity, earning them immense respect from fans and competitors alike.

Despite a valiant effort, KSO ends their Legends League journey as runners-up, promising to come back stronger.

Led by Captain Irfan Pathan, KSO fought valiantly throughout the final, delivering a standout performance. However, the Southern Super Stars held their nerve in key moments, edging out a narrow win to claim the championship.

Key Stats from the Final:

KSO’s Total Score: 164/9

Highest Run-Scorer: Yusuf Pathan

Top Wicket-Taker: DilshanMunaweera

Total Sixes: 12

Total Fours:12

Reflecting on the match, Captain Irfan Pathan said, “We gave everything we had on the field today, but sometimes it’s just not your day. Southern Super Stars played an excellent game and deserve this victory. I’m immensely proud of my team for the journey we’ve had in this league. The Super Over was an intense and dramatic finish, but the team gave their all till the very last moment.The dedication and heart that each player has shown throughout the league have been nothing short of inspiring. We may have come up short today, but this is not the end—this is just the beginning. We’ll come back stronger next year, and with the same belief, we’ll aim to lift the trophy.”

EnakshiPriyam, Director of Sanpriya Group and owner of KSO, shared her thoughts on the finals and the team’s journey, “While today’s result wasn’t in our favor, I couldn’t be prouder of this team. KonarkSuryas Odisha has shown grit, passion, and relentless determination throughout this tournament. We’ve had an amazing journey, and although we didn’t win the title today, I’m confident that this team will come back even stronger next year. Congratulations to Southern Super Stars for a fantastic match—they were deserving opponents. Our journey continues, and I have full faith that KSO will rise to the challenge again and make Odisha proud.”

Although KSO finished as runners-up, their inspiring performances throughout the tournament have won the hearts of fans across the nation. The team’s unity and fighting spirit will be remembered, and with a renewed focus on the future, KSO promises to come back stronger in the next edition of the Legends League Cricket.

About KonarkSuryas Odisha

KonarkSuryas Odisha is a part of the Legends League Cricket, representing the vibrant state of Odisha. With a focus on nurturing local talent and uplifting the sports culture in the region, the team aims to make a lasting impact both on and off the cricket field. Former Indian cricket team member Irfan Pathan will lead Team KonarkSuryas Odisha as the captain. Other team members are Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Rajesh Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Praveen Tambe, DiweshPathania, K P Appanna&NatrajBehera(Odisha) from India, Ross Taylor from New Zealand, Kevin O’ Brian from Ireland, Ben Laughlin from Australia, Richard Levi from South Africa, Navin Stewart and Fidel Edwards from West Indies and DilshanMunaweera from Srilanka.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...