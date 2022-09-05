Liz Truss defeats Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become new UK PM

New Delhi: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after defeating former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race. The 40-year-old will become the third female prime minister of the UK.

The process of electing the leader of the Conservative Party was completed on Monday, after which it has been decided Foreign Minister Liz Truss will be the next Prime Minister of Britain.

Liz, who secured 81,326 votes to Rishi Sunak’s 60,399, said it is an “honour to be elected” as she thanked her party for organising “one of the longest job interviews in history”.

“I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential,” she said in a tweet.

I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential. pic.twitter.com/xCGGTJzjqb — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 5, 2022

“I’ll deliver a bold plan to cut taxes & grow our economy, on the energy crisis & long-term issues on energy supply & National Health Service…& we’ll deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024,” said Liz Truss after being named as the next PM.

Sunak and Truss participated in several programs to gain the support of their party members. In these programs, both candidates were questioned about their policies.

Sunak, 42, a former Indian-origin finance minister, focused his campaign on a 10-point plan to tackle rising inflation, and illegal immigration, combat crime to make Britain’s roads safer and restore confidence in the government.