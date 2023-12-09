Live Pangolin Rescued In Rayagada, Two Held

Rayagada: The Special Task Force wing of Odisha police rescued a live pangolin and apprehended two wildlife smugglers in connection with the dealing and possession of wildlife products in Rayagada district on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Samsan Raita (45) of Burduguda village in Gajapati district and Asmin Sabar (28) of Tuagudi village in Rayagada district.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team conducted a raid on NH- 326 (Berhampur-Rayagada) road near Akhusingi Chhak, under Padampur Police station of Raygada and arrested the two accused.

During the search operation, one Live Pangolin along with other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Live Pangolin, for which they have been apprehended.

In this connection, case no.29 of Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 has been registered. The accused persons will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Gunupur. The Live Pangolin was handed over to DFO, for safe custody.