Live Pangolin Rescued In Nuapada, Three Smugglers Arrested

Nuapada: The forest department personnel rescued a live pangolin in the Nuapada district and arrested three persons in this connection.

As per reports, the forest department received a tip-off about the sale of endangered species.

Following this, a special team of the Forest Department reached the spot posing as buyers and apprehended three persons involved in smuggling while rescuing the live pangolin.

Further interrogation is underway to unearth other details, a forest official said.