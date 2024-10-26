Bolangir: The Special Task Force rescued a live pangolin at Bolangir-Sonepur road under Puintala police limits and arrested four persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Dhabaleswar Bag (23) of Kulibahali village, Pratap Deep(30) from Gurupali village, Surendra Kumar Bag( 32) from Kundal village and Brundaban Danta (38) from Takarla village.

Based on intelligence, the STF team with the help of the Bolangir Forest Department conducted a raid at SH-57 Tapoban Ashram Chhak on the Bolangir-Sonepur road and rescued the pangolin. The accused persons have been forwarded to the court and the pangolin has been handed over to the Forest Ranger of Bolangir.

