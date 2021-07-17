Little With A Lot: Odisha Artist Creates Record For Making Smallest Lord Jagannath Idol

Berhampur: Artist Satya Narayan Maharana, hailing from Odisha’s Berhampur Town has created a miniature statue of Lord Jagannath. The creation has got an entry into the Asia Book of Records for being the smallest of its kind.

Maharana made this miniature statue using a 2-millimetre wooden stick.

He said he worked continuously for days to create the idol and expressed hope that he would achieve more recognition for the piece of work.

The artist claimed that the Guinness Book of Records has given its consent to giving it a special tag as Maharana has earlier created a miniature version of Lord Jagannath’s chariot–Nandighosa.

Speaking to Pragativadi, Maharana said, “I am myself a devotee of Lord Jagannath, through my craft, I want to offer my prayers to the deities. It’s my devotion towards Lord Jagannath and it took me a few days to complete the idol.”

“Before this, I had created the miniature idol of the Lord and it was 1 cm in height. Ahead of the Rath Yatra last year, I had created Lord Jagannath’s chariot of 2.5 inches height,” he added.