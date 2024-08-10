List of Top 10 Deadliest Snakes in World

Fer-de-Lance is the most dangerous snake in South America. Mostly found in forests, the Fer-de-Lance is around 4–7 feet long and is known to be highly aggressive. Fer-de-Lance has a spear-shaped head and a long, brown-coloured body with diamond-shaped spots. Fer-de-Lance venom has anti-coagulation properties and causes death from a brain haemorrhage. Its venom takes effect within minutes and often results in severe necrosis, turning body tissue black.

7. Russell’s Viper

Russell’s viper is an indigenous snake of the Indian subcontinent and one of the big four snakes in India. It causes thousands of deaths every year. The Russell’s viper has a round, thick body with a short tail and a length of around 4 to 6 feet.

The Russell’s viper can camouflage due to its black and brown colour and often attacks farmers while hiding in fields. Its venom is highly potent, making it one of the deadliest vipers on the planet. The Russell’s viper’s venom can kill 22 humans in a single bite. The venom causes acute bleeding, defibrination, haemorrhage, shock, and renal failure within a couple of hours of a snake bite.

6. Eastern Tiger Snake

The eastern tiger snake is native to southeast Australia and looks similar to a tiger with its yellow and black scales. It has one of the most lethal venoms among all snakes and can cause poisoning in just 15 minutes after a bite. The eastern tiger snake venom acts like a neurotoxin and causes excruciating pain, tingling, numbness, and later breathing difficulties and paralysis.

5. Saw-scaled viper

The saw-scaled viper is the deadliest snake in terms of the kill count. Scientists estimate that it’s responsible for more human fatalities than all other snake species combined. The saw-scaled viper is found in regions of Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent. They are one of the scariest and most aggressive snakes and are known for their distinctive threat display of producing a sharp sizzling sound by rubbing their bodies. Saw-scaled vipers are small in size and only inject a small quantity of venom in a bite, but can kill a human within hours.

4. Banded Krait

Banded krait is one of the most recognisable snakes in the world, and due to its distinct appearance (black with yellow stripes) it often attacks during the night. The banded krait is long, and slow during the day and is found mainly in the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and southern China. The banded krait has an extremely deadly venom that paralyses the respiratory muscles, preventing the diaphragm from moving, and resulting in death by suffocation.

3. King Cobra

King Cobra is the snake that comes to mind when one thinks of the creature. Native to South Asia, the king cobra is the longest venomous snake in the world. The king cobra’s bite is so potent that it can slay an elephant within a few hours. It can grow up to 18 feet in length and lift its head many feet off the ground when provoked. A single king cobra bite can kill a human in 15 minutes, and the snake is known for biting several times in quick succession, injecting around 7 millilitres of venom. King Cobra is one of the few creatures in the animal kingdom that eat their kind.

2. Coastal Taipan

The coastal taipan is another deadly snake found in the Australian outback and is known for its incredible speed. The coastal taipan bites its victim several times before it can even react. It ranges from light olive to dark brown but has reddish eyes. The coastal taipan has a long, slender body.

1. Inland Taipan

The inland taipan is the deadliest and most venomous snake in the world. Found in Australia, the inland taipan is dark tan with dark-edged scales. It has the most toxic venom of all snakes. The inland taipan’s venom has the potency to kill 100 humans in a single bite. The venom’s effects begin showing up within a few minutes after the bite and can kill the victim in less than an hour. The inland taipan is not an aggressive snake and stays wary of humans, but attacks with astonishing speed when provoked.