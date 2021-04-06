List of the best-selling 32-inch TVs to buy for small living room

The consumer electronics market in India is projected to reach Rs.1.48 lakh crore by 2025. Alongside this, India’s television market is also estimated to reach USD13.6 billion by 2021.

The rising number of nuclear families has played a vital role in increasing the demand for television sets. Hence, the popularity of compact and feature-loaded televisions has amplified significantly. In this regard, 32-inch LED TV models have been a popular choice, as they have managed to set the benchmark.

Apart from Samsung, other manufacturers have also furnished products that can meet the requirements of this segment.

Top 4 best-selling 32-inch TVs to keep an eye out for

Here is a list of 32-inch television sets from different brands to help buyers make an informed decision –

Panasonic HD Ready LED TV (TH32D400D)

Price: About Rs.25,000

Specifications: This Panasonic 32-inch television is favoured by many for its class-leading picture quality. This TV comes with an IPS LED LCD panel with a pixel count of 1366X768 and a hefty refresh rate of 200Hz. Along with that, it has features like Vivid Digital Pro, Adaptive Backlight Dimming, and Dot noise reduction. Moreover, there are 4 picture modes available, namely, dynamic, normal, cinema, and true cinema.

This television also performs well in terms of audio quality. With its full-range twin speaker system producing a healthy 20 watts output, users can have an immersive experience. Considering its wide band of features, the 32 inch LED TV price tag here is premium but offers a better-rounded user experience.

Sony Bravia R202G HD Ready LED TV (KLV-32R202G)

Price: Around Rs.20,000

Specifications: Sony televisions are popular for their ability to deliver an all-around experience, which includes an impressive picture and sound quality paired with reliability. The clear resolution enhancer technology of this product, along with its 50Hz refresh rate, offers a great viewing experience. The audio output here is also commendable with a 20Hz dual speaker system.

One notable feature of this television is that it offers a dedicated photo frame mode. It allows users to view pictures from their USB devices and digital cameras.

Interested buyers can now easily streamline their purchase by using a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. It allows them to facilitate this purchase with the pre-sanctioned Rs.2 lakh limit and then convert it into easy EMIs.

Samsung HD Ready LED TV (UA32T4010ARXXL)

Price: About Rs.14,500

Specifications: Samsung, as a brand, is famous for its vibrant display units, and this product is no exception. This Samsung LED 32-inch television has an HD-ready display unit with a 1366X768 pixel count and a 60Hz refresh rate that accounts for a seamless viewing experience. Besides this, the in-built colour enhancer also offers better depth in colour and more clear images.

This product’s audio is supported by a twin speaker system with a total output of 20 watts.

This 32-inch Samsung LED TV is also available in the smart TV variant, which offers more features and an engaging user experience. Buyers can visit the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store to learn more about such products and shop the best LED TVs from an extended inventory with a wide price range.

Philips Slim HD Ready LED TV with NA (32PHT5505/94)

Price: Around Rs.14,000

Specifications: Buyers who are operating within a budget while shopping for 32-inch televisions can consider this product from Phillips. It has a high-definition display unit with a pixel count of 1366X768 and a refresh rate of 60Hz, offering an incredible viewing experience.

It comes with a down-firing twin speaker system with a total output of 16 watts in terms of audio experience. Its surround sound system further elevates the audio experience.

Apart from 32-inch Samsung LED TVs, these were the brands that have earned the maximum popularity among India consumers, owing to their compact yet comprehensive performance. Also, the nature of the Indian market and its demand has allowed Samsung and the other manufacturers to extend their portfolio and offer more comprehensive products at an affordable price ranges.