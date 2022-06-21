Lisa Sthalekar Becomes First Woman President Of FICA

Nyon: Legendary Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar has become the first woman to be appointed as president of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA).

The 42-year-old former Australia captain was confirmed in the role at the FICA Executive Committee meeting held in Nyon, Switzerland.

The position was previously been held by former South Africa batter Barry Richards, former West Indies all-rounder Jimmy Adams, and most recently by former England batter Vikram Solanki.

“Lisa Sthalekar has been confirmed as FICA’s President at the FICA Executive Committee meeting held in Nyon, Switzerland this week,” the FICA said in a statement.

“After consultation with our members we are delighted to announce Lisa’s appointment as FICA President, our first female President. Lisa was clearly the best candidate and her credentials are unparalleled as both a former player and broadcaster,” FICA Executive Chairman Heath Mills said.

Sthalekar represented Australia in 187 international matches across the three formats and was part of the Australian teams that won the ODI World Cups in 2005 and 2013 and T20 World Cups in 2010 and 2012.

She retired from the game after Australia’s 2013 ODI World Cup triumph in Mumbai after making her debut as a hard-hitting batter in 2003.

She was the first woman to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in ODI cricket. She also played eight Tests and 54 T20 International matches.

In 2021, she became only the fourth woman to be inducted into the Australian cricket Hall of Fame.