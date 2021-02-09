Lisa Haydon Announces Pregnancy; Baby No 3 “Coming This June”

Mumbai: Actor Lisa Haydon has announced that she is pregnant with her third child. In an Instagram video on Monday, she got her son, Zack, to reveal that she is expecting a baby girl.

“Coming this June,” she captioned her video.

Keeping the mystery alive in the first few seconds of the video, Lisa said: “So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that’s been happening lately.” Then soon enough she’s joined by her son Zack, who takes over the video and here’s the conversation that went down between Lisa and Zack: “So, oh look Zack’s come just in time. ‘Zacky, can you tell everyone what’s inside of mommy’s tummy?… “A baby sister,” says Zack.

Congratulatory messages poured in on Lisa Haydon’s video.

Lisa and Dino dated for around a year before tying the knot. Dino’s father is Pakistan-born British businessman Gullu Lalvani. They married in an intimate beach wedding in Phuket, Thailand, on October 29, 2016.

Besides Zack, who was born in 2017, Lisa and her husband, Dino Lalvani, welcomed another boy, Leo, in 2020. She documented her last two pregnancies extensively on social media, and would often posts pictures updating her over 1.3 million followers about her journey.