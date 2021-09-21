Liquor Trader’s Body Recovered Who Jumps Into River To Evade Arrest

Balasore: The body of a liquor trader who jumped into the river to evade arrest was recovered Kantiachira River in Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Sapan Majhi of Srijang village under Khantapada police limits in the district.

Irate over the incident, villagers staged a protest by placing the body of youth in front Balasore Collector’s office, alleging murder by police.

It is pertinent to mention that the Excise Department received a tip-off about illegal transportation of liquor by five motorcyclists who were coming from the Old Balasore area.

In compliance with the direction of Excise Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Satpathy, the mobile squad swung into action and intercepted three motorcyclists on Salat Road while they were smuggling liquor.

Police managed to nab three accused while two others escaped, who changed their route to evade arrest, after observing police activity. One of them jumped into the Kantiachara River while being chased by the cop and local villagers.